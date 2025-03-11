Three B.C. Conservative rebels will sit as Independents as they ‘explore’ new party

By Ashley Joannou On the front steps of the B.C. legislature on Monday, three rebel former members of the B.C. Conservatives laid out their case — Opposition leader John Rustad was beholden to “woke liberals,” the party had been infiltrated and it had turned its back on “the truth” about residential schools. The trio — Dallas Brodie, Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong — said they would sit together as Independents, later clarifying in a joint statement that they would “explore the launch of a new political party.” Inside, it was a different story. NDP legislator Joan Phillip rose to give a statement decrying “misinformation being spread by members of this house” and thanking those who spoke out against it. “Speaking out requires courage, and I lift my hands up to…



