Manitoba premier says landfill search for two women’s remains under budget

MANITOBA-CP-Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the search of a landfill for two murdered First Nations women is under budget, as work continues on identifying a set of remains found last month. The province and the federal government each committed $20 million to search the Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. The search began in early December and two sets of remains were recently found at the site. RCMP have said one set belongs to 39-year-old Harris. Kinew declined to say what percentage of the allocated funds has been spent so far. He says the project is “way under budget” because the government is still in the early stage of its search at the Prairie Green landfill. The premier says the province will consult with the…



