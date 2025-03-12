Local woman wins $200,000

Six Nations own Sally Henhawk is $200,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT RUBY SOLITAIRE. A retiree, she has been playing the lottery with OLG for decades. She says she plays a variety of INSTANT and jackpot games. The mother and grandmother’s favourite INSTANT game is CROSSWORD, but it was a RUBY SOLITAIRE ticket that led her to her first big win! “On the day I won, I was with my family, celebrating my grandson’s birthday,” she said. She said that night she decided to play her ticket. “I decided to play my ticket and thought I’d won $20,” she said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her windfall. “I showed my ticket to my husband, and he was the one who said, ‘No–you…