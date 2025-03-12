SNEC Briefs: Administrative details make up meeting

New Signing Authorities Six Nations will remove former staff as signing authorities from its bank more than four months after a resignation. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to remove the former CEO, Nathan Wright and former director of Policy, Records and Communications, Duane Jacobs at the General Finance meeting on March 3. Wright resigned at the end of October 2024 and Jacobs, a long time SNEC employee, left his position at SNEC last week. Both were signing authorities on the First Nation’s Royal Bank of Canada accounts and will be removed. Councillor Dayle Bomberry asked if anyone else should be added as signing authority to replace the two directors. Acting CEO Jennifer Court said there are three current signing authorities, and she will come back with a…



