Mississaugas of Credit First Nation to vote on $183.4 million Toronto area land settlement

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are about to settle a 230-year-old land rights’ deal worth $183.4 million for lands encompassing the Rouge River Valley tract in the Greater Toronto Area. The $183.4 million proposed settlement, announced Saturday, (March 8) includes $108.4 million from Canada and $75 million from Ontario for past losses. The proposed financial settlement follows almost three years of negotiations that began in 2022 with the federal government. Ontario joined in the fall of 2024. MCFN Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault called it a “milestone.” “The proposed settlement represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to renew and repair our Nation-to-Nation relationships with Ontario and Canada.” She said “resolving these claims is both necessary and just. “ Just last…
