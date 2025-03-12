Local News
ticker

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation to vote on $183.4 million Toronto area land settlement

March 12, 2025 50 views

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are about to settle a 230-year-old land rights’ deal worth $183.4 million for lands encompassing the Rouge River Valley tract in the Greater Toronto Area. The $183.4 million proposed settlement, announced Saturday, (March 8) includes $108.4 million from Canada and $75 million from Ontario for past losses. The proposed financial settlement follows almost three years of negotiations that began in 2022 with the federal government. Ontario joined in the fall of 2024. MCFN Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault called it a “milestone.” “The proposed settlement represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to renew and repair our Nation-to-Nation relationships with Ontario and Canada.” She said “resolving these claims is both necessary and just. “ Just last…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors 6-0 in their tournament opener, held Sunday afternoon at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham. (Photo by Sam Laskaris). See our special section for more.
Slider

Lil’ NHL opens over 200 teams take over arenas from Toronto to Hamilton

March 12, 2025 35

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors…

Read more
Local News

Trump’s on and off tariffs hurting Indigenous business

March 12, 2025 37

By Lynda Powless Editor First Nation communities are sounding the alarm in wake of U.S. President Donald…

Read more