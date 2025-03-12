Local News
Trump’s on and off tariffs hurting Indigenous business

By Lynda Powless Editor First Nation communities are sounding the alarm in wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hit. Some Indigenous organizations across Canada have begun cutting business trips to the U.S. other Indigenous business owners are sourcing out made in Canada suppliers while the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and two of Ontario’s largest First Nation organizations are defending First Nations Economic Rights in wake of the U.S.tariff hit. U.S. President Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on imports has hit on all imports from Canada and Mexico into the U.S.. Six Nations Elected Chief Sherii-Lyn Hill did not responded to Turtle Island News questions on how the increase would affect Six Nations. But Six Nations councillors have. Councillor Hazel Johnson says the move by the US is “very unsettling” for…

