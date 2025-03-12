Slider
Sports

Lil’ NHL opens over 200 teams take over arenas from Toronto to Hamilton

March 12, 2025 43 views
The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors 6-0 in their tournament opener, held Sunday afternoon at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham. (Photo by Sam Laskaris). See our special section for more.

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors 6-0 in their tournament opener, held Sunday afternoon at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham. (Photo by Sam Laskaris)….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Trump’s on and off tariffs hurting Indigenous business

March 12, 2025 41

By Lynda Powless Editor First Nation communities are sounding the alarm in wake of U.S. President Donald…

Read more
Local News

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation to vote on $183.4 million Toronto area land settlement

March 12, 2025 56

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are about…

Read more