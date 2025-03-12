Lil’ NHL opens over 200 teams take over arenas from Toronto to Hamilton

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors 6-0 in their tournament opener, held Sunday afternoon at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham. (Photo by Sam Laskaris)….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice