Some Brant County residents will head to the federal polls as part of a new riding

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New changes to the federal election boundaries will put several Brant County communities in different districts for the upcoming election. Federal parties are anticipating an election call as soon as next week – once the Liberals announce their new leader – and for some voters, that will mean heading to the polls as part of a new riding. The federal electoral boundaries are reviewed after each 10-year census to ensure the population is reflected equally in the House of Commons, according to the Elections Canada website. The most recent redistribution process began in 2022, with the 2023 representation orders coming into effect now. How do the new electoral boundaries affect Brant County residents? Residents of Paris, St. George (formerly Brantford-Brant) and Glen Morris…



