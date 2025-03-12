Local News
ticker

Some Brant County residents will head to the federal polls as part of a new riding

March 12, 2025 42 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New changes to the federal election boundaries will put several Brant County communities in different districts for the upcoming election. Federal parties are anticipating an election call as soon as next week – once the Liberals announce their new leader – and for some voters, that will mean heading to the polls as part of a new riding. The federal electoral boundaries are reviewed after each 10-year census to ensure the population is reflected equally in the House of Commons, according to the Elections Canada website. The most recent redistribution process began in 2022, with the 2023 representation orders coming into effect now. How do the new electoral boundaries affect Brant County residents? Residents of Paris, St. George (formerly Brantford-Brant) and Glen Morris…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors 6-0 in their tournament opener, held Sunday afternoon at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham. (Photo by Sam Laskaris). See our special section for more.
Slider

Lil’ NHL opens over 200 teams take over arenas from Toronto to Hamilton

March 12, 2025 41

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors…

Read more
Local News

Trump’s on and off tariffs hurting Indigenous business

March 12, 2025 39

By Lynda Powless Editor First Nation communities are sounding the alarm in wake of U.S. President Donald…

Read more