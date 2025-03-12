Local News
ticker

Mississauga man charged with arson

March 12, 2025 43 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 24-year old Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with an arson investigation at Six Nations of the Grand River. The charges came after Six Nations Police (SNP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Canine Unit and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services, responded to a Third Line Road structure fire at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, 2025. An investigation determined a fire had been set intentionally to a structure. The fire caused minor exterior damage to the building. No injuries were reported. SNP arrested a man Wednesday, March 5, 2025, without incident at a Fourth Line address in Ohsweken. As a result of the investigation, Daryoush Khosravi, 24 from Mississauga, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Arson –…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors 6-0 in their tournament opener, held Sunday afternoon at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham. (Photo by Sam Laskaris). See our special section for more.
Slider

Lil’ NHL opens over 200 teams take over arenas from Toronto to Hamilton

March 12, 2025 44

The LIl NHL is on with the Six Nations Blackhawks taking the Chippewas of Nawash Warriors…

Read more
Local News

Trump’s on and off tariffs hurting Indigenous business

March 12, 2025 41

By Lynda Powless Editor First Nation communities are sounding the alarm in wake of U.S. President Donald…

Read more