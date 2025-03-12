Editorial
Now we could take time to remind people there’s a new Prime Minister . ‘ But that’s a topic for another day or days! Today it’s all about Indigenous youth! And you don’t have to put on your skates, but you do have to get ready. It’s Lil NHL time! It’s the biggest year ever with over 250 teams signed up and more than 6000 Indigenous youth family and supporters from across Ontario hitting the arenas. That translates into one heck of an injection into the economy. The 2024 tournament alone pumped some $8 million into the Markham economy in just six days. And this year is even bigger! Millions more will be injected into Southern Ontario this week as Lil NHL players hit the ice and family, and friends…

