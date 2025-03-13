Advancing clean water to be awarded

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nominations for the National First Nations Water Leadership Award are being accepted until May 31. Created in 2018, the annual award recognizes Indigenous individuals, communities or organizations that “demonstrate leadership and outstanding dedication to the advancement of clean and safe drinking water in First Nations communities,” according to a federal backgrounder. Previous award winners were chosen for a variety of accomplishments, including working to end boil-water advisories and promoting best operational practices. Meanwhile, ensuring water in remote Indigenous communities is safe to drink remains a challenge. According to an Indigenous Services Canada backgrounder, as of the end of February, 32 First Nations were under long-term drinking water advisories. The federal government says it earmarked $1.55 billion starting in 2024 to support clean drinking…



