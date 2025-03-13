National News
Local man charged with impaired and dangerous driving after collision

March 13, 2025 37 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-An Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving charges after a passing motorist reported a motor vehicle collision to Six Nations Police (SNP) last month. Six Nations Police responded to a single motor collision on Third Line Saturday, February 22, 2025, at about 11:46 p.m.. Police and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Medical Services were all on scene. SNP said witnesses at the scene told police two individuals were seen inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was still on scene, but the passenger had been picked up by a passing vehicle and left the scene prior to police arrival. SNP said signs of impairment were observed on the individual remaining. SNP arrested and charged Steven VanEvery-Hill, 29, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal offences:…

