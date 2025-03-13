National News
Rankin Inlet students come up with names for police trucks

March 13, 2025 33 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Early this year, the Rankin Inlet RCMP sent an invitation to students at Leo Ussak Elementary School — ranging from kindergarten to Grade 6 — asking them to take part in a contest to help name their police trucks. The RCMP noted that they had partnered with Social Services, the Community Justice Centre and the Pulaarvik Kablu Friendship Center in Rankin Inlet to provide prizes to the contest winners. The police force announced on Feb. 18 that the following students won the contest: Kindergarten: Horse Rider by August Bolt Grade1: Great White North by Lillian Pilakapsi Grade 2: Qamutik by Mason Iguptak Grade 3: Polar Bear by Kesha Kolit Grade 4: Arctic Hare by Katie Nordman Grade 5-6: Northern Lights by Rhea Eecherk…

