Some media outlets start receiving Google payments from Online News Act: journalism group

March 13, 2025 28 views

EDITORS NOTE: NOT ALL MEDIA OUTLETS IN CANADA RECIEVE GOOGLE FUNDING By Tara Deschamps -CP-Money has started to flow to some Canadian news outlets from the $100 million Google agreed to pay them in exchange for an exemption from the Online News Act, the organization administering the fund said. The Canadian Journalism Collective announced Thursday that the first portion of cash sent to eligible news businesses amounted to $17.25 million, with additional payments slated to be transferred by the end of April. The collective first estimated the money would start flowing at the end of January. However, it extended the timeline to give news companies more time to review the agreement they’d need to sign to receive the money. Early recipients of the money include for-profit and non-profit outlets, large…

