Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister

March 14, 2025 28 views

By Sarah Ritchie and Catherine Morrison -OTTAWA-CP-Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday morning — along with a leaner Liberal cabinet that he said is focused on confronting the immediate threat of U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariffs. Breezing past reporters on his way into the ceremony about an hour after Justin Trudeau stepped down, Carney said his team was ready to go. “We’re a very focused government, focused on action. We’re going to get straight to work,” he said. The new government includes 20 Trudeau-era ministers along with three new faces from the Liberal caucus. Carney has kept the core members of the team that has been handling U.S.-Canada relations since Trump returned to the White House,…

