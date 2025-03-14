National News
Prince George man admits assault at Musqueam First Nation

March 14, 2025

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A man pleaded guilty March 12 in Prince George provincial court to assaulting an elder at a First Nations community in Vancouver. Judge Cassandra Malfair heard that police were called to a residence on the Musqueam reserve at 11:31 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2023 after a fight broke out. Witnesses said Ronald David Junior Edgar, born in 1980, was the aggressor who attacked an Elder on the victim’s property without provocation. Family members came to the victim’s aid before Vancouver Police arrived. They arrested Edgar for common assault and transported him to the police lockup. In court, Edgar claimed he was pushed and then he pushed back, but agreed that he used more force than was necessary to defend himself….

