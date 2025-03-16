Advocates and family of man shot by RCMP launch ‘people’s tribunal’ to probe police

By Nono Shen Laura Holland’s voice shook with emotion as she talked about her smart and affectionate son, saying she is “tired of waiting” for justice for him. Jared Lowndes, or Jay as his family called him, was shot twice in the back by police as he sat in his vehicle at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Campbell River, B.C., in July 2021. Holland said at a news conference on Friday that her family was torn apart following her son’s death at aged 38, and she has been doing everything she can to seek justice for him and other Indigenous people who have been killed by police in the province. “The only spark of life that we have is that our loved ones are pushing us because if we don’t…



