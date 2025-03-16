National News
ticker

Advocates and family of man shot by RCMP launch ‘people’s tribunal’ to probe police

March 16, 2025 47 views

By Nono Shen Laura Holland’s voice shook with emotion as she talked about her smart and affectionate son, saying she is “tired of waiting” for justice for him. Jared Lowndes, or Jay as his family called him, was shot twice in the back by police as he sat in his vehicle at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Campbell River, B.C., in July 2021. Holland said at a news conference on Friday that her family was torn apart following her son’s death at aged 38, and she has been doing everything she can to seek justice for him and other Indigenous people who have been killed by police in the province. “The only spark of life that we have is that our loved ones are pushing us because if we don’t…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Area flood warnings issued include Six Nations, Brantford and Brant County

March 16, 2025 42

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Grand River flooding thresholds are in effect for Fourth Line…

Read more
National News

Alert issued on potential measles exposure after case confirmed in Calgary

March 16, 2025 65

-CP-Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a possible exposure to measles after a case…

Read more