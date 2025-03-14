Judge won’t review case involving officer who kicked teen’s head like a soccer ball

By Aaron Sousa An Alberta judge won’t review the Crown’s decision not to charge an Edmonton police officer who kicked an Indigenous teenager five years ago. In a recent decision, Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Kraus dismissed a judicial review by Pacey Dumas, who was given a severe “soccer ball” style kick to the head by Edmonton Police Service Const. Ben Todd. Kraus dismissed the review because he found no evidence to support Dumas’s argument that failing to prosecute constituted an abuse of power. “The applicant has failed to point to any evidence of Crown conduct bordering on corruption, violation of the law, bias against or for a particular individual or offence, flagrant impropriety, improper motives, or bad faith,” he wrote. “Nor has the applicant established that the conduct…



