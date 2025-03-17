Carney, Macron vow to strengthen ties to tackle geopolitical, economic crises

By Kyle Duggan -CP-Canada must strengthen ties with France and other allies in the face of geopolitical and economic crises, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday in France. Making opening remarks in Paris before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Carney stressed both countries’ shared values of sovereignty, solidarity and sustainability. “Those are values that we hold dear, and unite us,” he said, noting that the French language defines the identity and culture in each country. He said France and Canada have been reliable partners for centuries, and are now committed to “unwavering support” for Ukraine. Carney also said Canada and France know that economic co-operation, not confrontation, will help build strong economies. This is Carney’s first in-person meeting with an international leader as prime minister. Macron called Canada…



