MLA wants to help bring 5-year-old girl’s remains back to Fort Smith

March 17, 2025 33 views

By Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North MLA Richard Edjericon shared a heartbreaking story about a young Indigenous girl named Alma during the Feb. 25 session of the legislative assembly. Alma, he explained, was born in Fort Smith, but was moved to St. Joseph’s residential school in Fort Resolution, where she died at just five years old. “Alma’s mother went to meet the boat from Fort Resolution at the dock in Fort Smith,” Edjericon said. “When Alma didn’t get off the boat, Alma’s mother asked the other children why Alma wasn’t there, and she was told that the nuns said that she has gone to heaven.” Alma’s death was attributed to tuberculosis, according to Edjericon, though it is not certain that was actually the cause. Whatever the case,…

