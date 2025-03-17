National News
AMC accuses Ottawa of child neglect

March 17, 2025 33 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun The leaders of First Nations across the province accused Ottawa this week of neglecting children, following recent changes the federal government made to a children’s aid program. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs put out a statement on Friday saying there is ongoing failure toward First Nations children through Jordan’s Principle. The assembly asserted that children’s lives and rights are being jeopardized as requests through the program face delays and a lack of clarity about the future. “There is so much that’s changing right now, and we have no correspondence that speaks to what Canada is doing,” AMC Grand Chief Kyra Wilson told the Sun Friday. “Right now, we’re not getting any answers from Canada … about the future of Jordan’s Principle.” The…

