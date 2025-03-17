“The height of arrogance:” professor calls out Bill 6, Houston’s dismissal of provincewide movement to ban fracking, uranium exploration

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Coast “Let’s not mince words,” Jonathan Langdon tells The Coast. “Anybody who tells you that the evidence around fracking has changed–that it’s more healthy, that it’s safer–this goes against all the studies up-to-date which show the health risks are the same or more acute than they were 10 years ago when we put this ban in place.” Langdon is a development studies professor at St. Francis Xavier University and a Canada Research Chair in Sustainability and Social Change Leadership. He’s concerned about a new provincial bill–Bill 6, or An Act Respecting Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources–that would overturn longstanding bans on fracking and uranium exploration and mining if passed. Langdon was part of the groundswell movement leading to the provincial ban on…



