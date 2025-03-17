New curriculum coming to Nunavut schools this fall

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Some Nunavut students will be learning from a new academic curriculum starting this fall. Education Minister Pamela Gross announced the rollout of the territory’s new kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum on March 11 at the legislative assembly. “This is an important milestone in supporting the vision of our elementary education system,” Gross said. “The content developed in the made-in-Nunavut curriculum will help ensure that what students learn in schools is reflective of and applicable to the lived experiences and realities of Nunavummiut and responsive to students, families and communities.” The new curriculum has been in the works since 2018. Its development included consultations with Inuit elders, educators, language specialists and knowledge keepers, Gross said, without going into detail about what’s in…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice