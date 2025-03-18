National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government terminates consumer carbon price

March 18, 2025 2 views

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose rallying cry of “axe the tax” had him riding high in the polls says Carneyneeds to recall Parliament to repeal law By Sarah Ritchie Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first move after taking office on Friday was to eliminate the consumer carbon price, undoing Justin Trudeau’s signature climate policy. Carney addressed members of the media after the Friday afternoon cabinet meeting, saying the government is “focused on action.” “We will be eliminating the Canada fuel charge, the consumer fuel charge, immediately, immediately,” he said. The decision note Carney signed in front of cabinet ministers and the press actually stipulates that the “the fuel charge be removed as of April 1, 2025.” That’s when the price was scheduled to rise again. Instead, it will be eliminated for…

