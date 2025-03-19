National News
Tories, NDP won’t say how they’re vetting Indigenous candidates

March 19, 2025 20 views

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-The federal Conservatives and NDP won’t say how or if they’re vetting the their candidates’ claims to Indigenous identity — even though both parties went after a Liberal MP last year over his shifting statements about his background. MP Randy Boissonnault — who served as employment minister in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet — quit the post late last year after weeks of questions about his claims of Indigenous identity and his business dealings. Both Conservative and NDP MPs called for his resignation and raised concerns about the Liberal party’s statements about his identity over the years — although Boissonnault has since said his adoptive great-grandmother was Métis. In an email, Conservative party director of communications Sarah Fisher says the party does not comment on its vetting practices and…

