Energy sector CEOs call on Ottawa to use emergency powers to speed up key projects

March 19, 2025 25 views

By Lauren Krugel A group of energy sector chief executives is calling on the leaders of the four federal political parties to declare a Canadian energy crisis and use emergency powers to help speed the development of key projects in the “national interest.” In an open letter to the political leaders published Wednesday, the CEOs of 10 of the largest oil and natural gas companies and the four largest pipeline companies outlined their plan to strengthen Canadian economic sovereignty. The executives called for a simplification of regulation and a commitment to firm six-month deadlines for project approvals. They also want an elimination of the federal government’s cap on emissions, the repeal of the federal carbon levy on large emitters and loan guarantees to help Indigenous co-investment opportunities. “We are at…

