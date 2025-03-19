Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces new cabinet with familiar names, few changes

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones Ontario Premier Doug Ford named a new cabinet Wednesday with many familiar faces, though he has shuffled his housing, education and environment ministers. Paul Calandra is moving from housing to become the education minister, taking over from Jill Dunlop, who has moved to emergency preparedness. Todd McCarthy is taking on the role of environment minister, a higher-profile role than his previous job as minister of public and business service delivery. Sylvia Jones remains deputy premier and health minister, while Peter Bethlenfalvy continues as finance minister and Vic Fedeli continues as minister of economic development, job creation and trade. Rob Flack, previously the agriculture minister, is taking the housing portfolio. Greg Rickford remains as minister of Indigenous affairs, but also takes on the newly created…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice