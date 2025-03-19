Jury reaches verdict in trial of pipeline company’s lawsuit against Greenpeace, spokesperson says

By Jack Dura MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota jury reached a verdict on Monday in the trial of a pipeline company’s lawsuit accusing the environmental advocacy group Greenpeace of defamation and disrupting the Dakota Access Pipeline project, according to a Greenpeace spokesperson. Nine jurors deliberated the case brought by Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access against Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA, and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc., after a three-week trial. The company alleged defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other claims against the Greenpeace defendants, and sought hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. The jury was to decide what damages, if any, to award. The case reaches back to protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline and its Missouri River…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice