Main political parties won’t say how, or if, they’re vetting Indigenous candidates

By Alessia Passafiume The federal Conservatives and NDP won’t say how or if they’re vetting their candidates’ claims to Indigenous identity — even though both parties went after a Liberal MP last year over his shifting statements about his background. The Liberal and Green parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment. MP Randy Boissonnault — who served as employment minister in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet — quit the post late last year after facing weeks of questions about his claims of Indigenous identity and his business dealings. Both Conservative and NDP MPs called for Boissonnault’s resignation and raised concerns about the Liberal party’s statements about his identity over the years. Boissonnault apologized for his statements about the nature of his family’s background and told a House of Commons…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice