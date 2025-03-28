Tsleil-Waututh Nation receives over $7.5 million to restore their shores

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) elders and members have seen their shoreline change over the years with erosion and flooding. But big plans are coming to help restore and protect the Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s shoreline after receiving over $7.5 million in federal funding. The Tsleil-Waututh Nation is also contributing $2.5 million with support from the province, making a joint investment of $10.1 million. Already, up to 13 metres of shoreline has been lost in some places, which is likely to worsen with sea level rise, a January project document states. That erosion and flooding impacts the Nation’s ability to harvest food, carry out cultural and spiritual practices, share Indigenous teachings and act as stewards for the land. “It’s disappearing right in front of our eyes, so…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice