National News
ticker

Nova Scotia judge given reprimand, agrees to treatment after review of complaints

March 27, 2025 19 views

-CP-A Nova Scotia provincial court judge has been sanctioned over his conduct on the bench, with a review committee finding undiagnosed mental health issues were a factor in his behaviour. The investigation of Judge Alain Bégin involved three cases, including one where he referred to a defendant during a sexual assault trial as a “sexual deviant” and later attempted to argue his remark had been off the record. He was alleged to have shown bias in two other cases, once against sexual assault victims and another time against Indigenous offenders. A statement from the Nova Scotia judiciary says Bégin agreed to the resolution of the complaints, which stemmed from cases he heard between 2021 and 2024 as a judge in Truro, N.S. The report made public today brings the disciplinary…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Grand River flooded its banks last week sending a reminder out that spring is here. The waters washed over fields and roadways leaving Six Nations water pumping station isolated. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Grand River floods over its banks

March 27, 2025 31

The Grand River flooded its banks last week sending a reminder out that spring is here.…

Read more
Local News

Indigenous communities among those in Canada reconsidering use of Starlink for critical services, remote communities

March 27, 2025 29

By Sarah Smellie More than half of Canada’s provincial and territorial governments buy critical internet and…

Read more