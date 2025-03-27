Nova Scotia judge given reprimand, agrees to treatment after review of complaints

-CP-A Nova Scotia provincial court judge has been sanctioned over his conduct on the bench, with a review committee finding undiagnosed mental health issues were a factor in his behaviour. The investigation of Judge Alain Bégin involved three cases, including one where he referred to a defendant during a sexual assault trial as a “sexual deviant” and later attempted to argue his remark had been off the record. He was alleged to have shown bias in two other cases, once against sexual assault victims and another time against Indigenous offenders. A statement from the Nova Scotia judiciary says Bégin agreed to the resolution of the complaints, which stemmed from cases he heard between 2021 and 2024 as a judge in Truro, N.S. The report made public today brings the disciplinary…



