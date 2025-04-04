National News
ticker

Grand River Conservation Authority warns of flooding as high river flows head downstream

April 4, 2025 41 views

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning for Six Nations of the Grand River, Brantford and Haldimand County as high river flows are expected over the weekend. Flood warnings  issued for Grand Valley, Waldemar, Drayton, West Montrose, the Village of Conestogo, City of Kitchener, City of Cambridge, New Hamburg, and Ayr remain in effect. The  mixed precipitation in recent days resulted in greater than 100 mm of total precipitation in many areas and increased runoff causing flooding in some parts of the Grand River watershed.  The GRCA said while the weather system has passed, river flows will continue to increase in the Grand River south of Brantford over the weekend as water makes its way downstream. Flood Warning Message for the City of Brantford The Grand…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

$2M deal reached in lawsuit over young woman’s death at North Dakota jail in 2020

April 4, 2025 50

By Jack Dura BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2 million agreement has been reached in a…

Read more
National News

Animated film explores the strength found in the shadow of demons

April 4, 2025 48

 By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ​Qaqsoss Naka Wahantuhsis (Fox & the Tiny Demon) is…

Read more