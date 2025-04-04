Grand River Conservation Authority warns of flooding as high river flows head downstream

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning for Six Nations of the Grand River, Brantford and Haldimand County as high river flows are expected over the weekend. Flood warnings issued for Grand Valley, Waldemar, Drayton, West Montrose, the Village of Conestogo, City of Kitchener, City of Cambridge, New Hamburg, and Ayr remain in effect. The mixed precipitation in recent days resulted in greater than 100 mm of total precipitation in many areas and increased runoff causing flooding in some parts of the Grand River watershed. The GRCA said while the weather system has passed, river flows will continue to increase in the Grand River south of Brantford over the weekend as water makes its way downstream. Flood Warning Message for the City of Brantford The Grand…



