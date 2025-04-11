National News
NWMO puts out call for suppliers in region

April 11, 2025 38 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source IGNACE – Having chosen a site for keeping used nuclear fuel underground, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization is now reaching out to local and Indigenous businesses and suppliers in Northwestern Ontario about contracts relating to the project. The deep geological repository, or DGR, that the industry funded organization wants to build west of Ignace means potentially hundreds of jobs and many other economic opportunities as well, a news release said. “It’s really exciting,” NWMO spokesperson Vince Ponka said Friday. “We are looking for northern businesses, Northwestern Ontario businesses, to connect with us and register, just so we’re aware of the businesses that are out here, the suppliers that are out here.” Ponka said the DGR “is such a major, huge…

