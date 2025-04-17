National News
‘Crown jewel’: HBC’s charter among the art and artifacts it seeks to auction off

April 17, 2025 77 views

By Tara Deschamps Hudson’s Bay will seek court approval to put the royal charter that launched the company 355 years ago on the auction block, along with its trove of art and historical artifacts. The collapsing department store chain known as Canada’s oldest company said it’s applying to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to sell the items, which would ensure some of its most valuable and historical assets get the “care, consideration and expertise required” and “can be fully prioritized through a separate process facilitated by a fine art auction house.” Hudson’s Bay has yet to detail the catalogue of items it wants to hit the auction block, but the collection traces the path Hudson’s Bay took as it transformed from a fur trading powerhouse in the 17th century…

