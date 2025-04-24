Brantford Police arrest one man search for second afte residential break-in

National News
April 24, 2025 186 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-One person is in custody and another remains at large after a reported break and enter and armed suspect sighting in Brantford Thursday morning. According to Brantford Police Service, officers were dispatched to the area of Sheridan Street and Stanley Street at around 11:00 a.m. on April 24 after receiving a call that a man with a firearm had been seen in the neighbourhood. Two nearby schools were placed in a temporary hold and secure as a precaution. Police said investigators determined the incident began with a break and enter at a home on Sheridan Street. The homeowner, who was armed with a firearm, chased the suspect from the residence. While searching the area, officers briefly detained a man who matched the description of the reported armed individual. He…

