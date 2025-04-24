National News
ticker

Grand chief requests halt to auction of Hudson’s Bay items linked to First Nations

April 24, 2025 144 views

By Sammy Hudes As Hudson’s Bay heads to court seeking permission to auction off 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is requesting a halt to the sale of items that may belong to or be linked with First Nations people. A letter by assembly Grand Chief Kyra Wilson to the monitor for Hudson’s Bay, which is operating under court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, said there is “deep concern” over the potential auction of artifacts from its collection. “Given the nature and scope of HBC’s long-standing relationship with First Nations, it is likely, if not certain, that many of the artifacts slated for auction are of profound cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to First Nations people,” Wilson said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ohsweken man faces  impaired driving charge after single-vehicle rollover on First Line

April 24, 2025 134

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 45-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving and dangerous…

Read more
National News

Hudson’s Bay auction of items including 1670 royal charter can go ahead, judge rules

April 24, 2025 115

By Tara Deschamps An Ontario judge says he will give Hudson’s Bay permission to start preparing…

Read more