Supreme Court of Canada agrees to weigh in on B.C. First Nations’ title dispute

By Darryl Greer The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to weigh in on a dispute between First Nations that have overlapping land title claims in British Columbia. The overlapping claims involve the Gitanyow Nation, the Nisga’a Nation and the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation, and Canada’s high court on Thursday agreed to hear appeals of decisions by lower courts in B.C. The Gitanyow Nation’s title claims overlap with the Nisga’a Nation’s claims, which are covered by a treaty, and both the B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal denied the Nisga’a’s bid to be added as a defendant in the Gitanyow’s case, which is scheduled for trial in B.C. Supreme Court next month. The Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation also has overlapping claims with the Gitanyow, and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice