Candidates’ Ring of Fire concerns: inclusion, reconciliation, environment

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – The NDP, Liberal and Conservative candidates in Thunder Bay–Superior North all say they want to see the rich Ring of Fire deposits mined in partnerships that include First Nations. The Ring of Fire is a crescent-shaped area 400-plus kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, in the James Bay lowlands north of the Albany River. Early in the current century, De Beers Canada found significant copper and zinc deposits in the area. Chromite, a key ingredient in stainless steel, has also been found in the ring’s 5,100 square kilometres. Wyloo, an international mining corporation headquartered in Australia, wants to turn its Eagle’s Nest Project in the ring into a major producer of nickel, copper and platinum group metals. To…



