“It’s not just mining or forestry”: Indigenous defence conference keynote speaker on Indigenous role in national defence

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Between April 22 and 23, Whitehorse is hosting the Yukon First Nations Defence and Security Industry Conference. Hosted by the Yukon Assembly of First Nations and Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce, the conference is bringing together First Nation governments, industry, members of the Armed Forces, among others, to talk defence. As per the conference’s agenda, the conference intends to be a “platform to build strategic partnerships, drive economic opportunities, and ensure First Nation priorities shape the future of Arctic defence.” David Carrière-Acco is the conference’s keynote speaker. He founded Indigenous consulting firm Acosys. He is also a professor with McGill University’s School of Continuing Studies and a reservist with the Canadian Armed Forces. Speaking with the News on April 22,…
