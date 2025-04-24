Northern Health opens intake for local health project grants

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View Communities aiming to improve their health goals can now apply for a $10,000 IMAGINE grant offered by Northern Health (NH). “IMAGINE community grants exist to support projects that address community-led health and wellness initiatives while improving the well-being of all northern B.C. residents,” said Northern Health on its website. The application intake will close on May 16, and the health authority will release the funding for approved projects in June 2025. Proposed projects must support community-based initiatives focusing on one or more health and wellness priorities such as mental wellness, community diversity, harm reduction, climate health action, food security, active living, and community safety. Eligible grant applicants include not-for-profit organizations, First Nations Bands and health centres, Indigenous organizations, municipalities…
