CYFN program for expecting families up for $1-million award

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News A program run by the Council of Yukon First Nations is up to win $1 million as part of the 2025 Arctic Inspiration Prize. Bibia Nàtsät (Strong Babies) is a program that is dedicated to providing pre- and post-natal supports for First Nations and Indigenous families in the territory, said Shadelle Chambers, the executive director of the Council of Yukon First Nations. She said the program is operated by CYFN’s family preservation service department. Bibia Nàtsät has been running for around two years, said Chambers. She said the program currently provides everything from social support to transportation to medical system navigation to over 200 families across the territory. They help families develop birth plans, and integrate traditional birthing and post-natal practices…



