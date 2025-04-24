Hudson’s Bay auction of items including 1670 royal charter can go ahead, judge rules

By Tara Deschamps An Ontario judge says he will give Hudson’s Bay permission to start preparing to auction off its art, artifacts and the 355-year-old royal charter that launched the company. Superior Court judge Peter Osborne says he feels the auction is reasonable because it balances the needs of Hudson’s Bay with its creditors and others stakeholders. Hudson’s Bay argued the auction to be run by Heffel Gallery Ltd. would ensure its 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts get the care, consideration and expertise they need. The company will return to court at a later date with Heffel to outline how the auction would work but today’s approval offers a chance for items to be withdrawn, if they are deemed to have historical or cultural significance making…



