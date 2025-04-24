National News
ticker

Hudson’s Bay auction of items including 1670 royal charter can go ahead, judge rules

April 24, 2025 115 views

By Tara Deschamps An Ontario judge says he will give Hudson’s Bay permission to start preparing to auction off its art, artifacts and the 355-year-old royal charter that launched the company. Superior Court judge Peter Osborne says he feels the auction is reasonable because it balances the needs of Hudson’s Bay with its creditors and others stakeholders. Hudson’s Bay argued the auction to be run by Heffel Gallery Ltd. would ensure its 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts get the care, consideration and expertise they need. The company will return to court at a later date with Heffel to outline how the auction would work but today’s approval offers a chance for items to be withdrawn, if they are deemed to have historical or cultural significance making…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ohsweken man faces  impaired driving charge after single-vehicle rollover on First Line

April 24, 2025 134

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 45-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving and dangerous…

Read more
National News

What to know as US prepares to require REAL ID for many air travelers next month

April 24, 2025 136

By Geoff Mulvihill Most adults catching a flight in the U.S. starting May 7 will be…

Read more