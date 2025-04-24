Ohsweken man faces  impaired driving charge after single-vehicle rollover on First Line

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 45-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving and dangerous driving charges following a single-vehicle rollover on First Line. Six Nations Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash at about 5:47 p.m. on April 16. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle upside down. A lone male driver exited the car, according to a Six Nations Police news release. Police said the driver showed signs of impairment, and witnesses reported the vehicle was driven erratically before the collision. The driver was assessed by EMS at the scene and did not report any injuries. Police have charged Justin White with impaired operation, alcohol per se offence, and dangerous driving. His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his driver’s licence was…



