National News
ticker

Assembly of First Nations joins calls for Hudson’s Bay to return ceremonial items

May 1, 2025 117 views

By Brittany Hobson The Assembly of First Nations is joining calls for Hudson’s Bay to immediately halt the sale of artifacts and return any cultural, ceremonial and sacred items to the Indigenous communities that they belong to. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says some items may represent vital and genuine aspects of cultural heritage and identity. An Ontario judge has given Canada’s oldest retailer permission to move forward with an auction of the 4,400 artifacts and art pieces, along with the 355-year-old royal charter that launched the company. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs first requested a stop to any sale without proper consultation with First Nations. An advocacy group representing some northern First Nations in the province has also joined in, saying its communities were instrumental in the development of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Here’s what the Liberals promised for health care. But can they deliver?

May 1, 2025 151

By Nicole Ireland Until U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to Canadian sovereignty came along,…

Read more
National News

New guide will help Indigenous-owned electrical utilities be successful

May 1, 2025 326

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the final day of the First Nations Major…

Read more