National News
Indigenous chiefs call for Alberta Premier Smith to stop stoking separatism talk

May 1, 2025 223 views

Two First Nations chiefs are accusing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of “attempting to manufacture a national unity crisis” and are calling on her to stop stoking the fires of separatism. Smith’s government has proposed legislation that would make it easier for citizens to call for a referendum on seceding from Canada. Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Mikisew Cree Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro say in a letter that the premier is enabling a referendum on separation, and a “fanatical cell of individuals,” when Canadians need to unite against U.S. tariffs. Smith has said it would be up to Albertans, not her government, to put the separation question on a ballot and that she supports Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada. But the chiefs say even if Smith…

