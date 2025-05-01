Alberta’s top court dismisses Crown appeal of sentence of man in Calgary chef murder

The Alberta Court of Appeal has rejected a request to review the sentence given to a man convicted in the death of a well-known Calgary chef. Anthony Dodgson was found guilty in 2023 by a jury of second-degree murder after fatally stabbing Christophe Herblin while his accomplice, Tommie Holloway, was convicted of manslaughter. Court heard Dodgson and Holloway broke into the restaurant with plans to get through a wall into an adjacent cannabis shop. They fled when a car drove by and returned later to continue their robbery attempt but became frustrated when Herblin showed up. Holloway smashed Herblin’s car windows in order to lure him into the parking lot. Dodgson attacked him and stabbed him nine times. Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and…



