Kashechewan calls for helicopters after airport access cut off by flooding

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com KASHECHEWAN FIRST NATION – With floodwaters rising rapidly, Kashechewan First Nation is now conducting emergency helicopter evacuations after the community’s only road to its airport was submerged under water. In a post from Kashechewan First Nation Youth Advisory around 8 a.m. today (May 1), leadership confirmed that the airport road had been overtaken by floodwaters, a situation not seen since 2006. Community leaders are now calling for helicopters to airlift remaining residents, prioritizing families with children. “Just 30 minutes ago at 7:13 a.m., our airport road was compromised and has begun to flood, our flood coordinators in Kashechewan predict that the airport itself will begin to flood as well,” the statement reads. “The chief said in a live feed at roughly 7:40 a.m….



