Kashechewan calls for helicopters after airport access cut off by flooding

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com KASHECHEWAN FIRST NATION – With floodwaters rising rapidly, Kashechewan First Nation is now conducting emergency helicopter evacuations after the community’s only road to its airport was submerged under water. In a post from Kashechewan First Nation Youth Advisory around 8 a.m. today (May 1), leadership confirmed that the airport road had been overtaken by floodwaters, a situation not seen since 2006. Community leaders are now calling for helicopters to airlift remaining residents, prioritizing families with children. “Just 30 minutes ago at 7:13 a.m., our airport road was compromised and has begun to flood, our flood coordinators in Kashechewan predict that the airport itself will begin to flood as well,” the statement reads. “The chief said in a live feed at roughly 7:40 a.m….
Related Posts
Here’s what the Liberals promised for health care. But can they deliver?
May 1, 2025 152
By Nicole Ireland Until U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to Canadian sovereignty came along,…
New guide will help Indigenous-owned electrical utilities be successful
May 1, 2025 326
By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the final day of the First Nations Major…