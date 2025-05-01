National News
ticker

Rapidly rising river has Fort Albany bracing for flooding

May 1, 2025 126 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com FORT ALBANY – As the Albany River continues to rise rapidly, residents of Fort Albany First Nation are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best. Martin Nakochee, a Fort Albany resident, Weeneebayko Area Health Authority employee, and First Nation councillor, lives along Riverside Road — about 50 to 60 feet from the riverbank. He said the water is rising at an alarming pace. “My wife was supposed to be going across — she works for Air Creebec — and not even five minutes later when I drove back, by the time we got to the bank there, it was already underwater,” Nakochee told TimminsToday. In case the river overflows, Nakochee has been taking precautions. He’s moved belongings from the basement, loaded…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Here’s what the Liberals promised for health care. But can they deliver?

May 1, 2025 152

By Nicole Ireland Until U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to Canadian sovereignty came along,…

Read more
National News

New guide will help Indigenous-owned electrical utilities be successful

May 1, 2025 327

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the final day of the First Nations Major…

Read more