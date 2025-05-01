Mental health trouble leads to public safety issues, Vancouver’s mayor says

By Chuck Chiang People are “sick and tired” of inquiries and reviews into a recurring pattern of people in a mental health crisis becoming involved in violent incidents, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said Wednesday. His comments came days after an SUV was driven at high speed through a crowd at a Vancouver festival held by the Filipino community, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more. Later Wednesday, the province announced it was declaring a provincial day of remembrance and mourning for the victims, to be held on Friday. The mayor said the man accused of the attack at the Lapu Lapu Day festival was under the care of a mental health team and on “extended leave,” a term referring to leave from involuntary treatment. “This is incredibly difficult to hear…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice