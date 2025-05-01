National News
Walk With Our Sisters returns to continue fight for MMIWG

May 1, 2025 234 views

By Ken Kellar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times While awareness has risen over the past three years, as long as there are missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG), there will be walks in their honour. The third annual Walk With Our Sisters event is scheduled for Monday, May 5, 2025. The event, which is held each year in order to raise awareness around the crisis of MMIWG, begins at the Fort Frances Senior Centre, then proceeds north on Victoria Avenue before turning west onto Scott Street and ending up at the United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC). Each year the walk aims to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, to acknowledge the grief and torment families of these women continue to suffer,…

